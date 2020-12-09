Labour Minister Malla Reddy denies land grabbing allegations

Hyderabad: Labour Minister Ch Malla Redyd today denied charges of land grabbing on him. Talking to the media he clarified that there is no truth in the allegations of land grabbing by me. As the minister I am ready to help those who levelled allegations on me, the minister maintained.

The minister said that he does not know of the woman who alleged me of land grabbing. May she has her land beside ours and there is no truth in the allegations, he further said.I am ready to help her and we will never do such things the minister said.However the woman filed a complaint at Dundigal police station that the minister’s son and others grabbed her land and threatened to kill her.

One Shyamala Devi alleged that Bhadra Reddy son of the minister and his followers have grabbed her land at Suraram in 20 guntas Besides that they are threatened to sell the remaining land or face dire consequences, she charged.