Labourer’s son gets seat in IIM, Kavitha extends financial help

Hyderabad: Former MP, Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha came forward to help a tribal student who secured seat in the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

Son of agricultural labourer

Son of agricultural labourers, Mahesh Kurukula, a student of mass communication from Osmania, managed to get a seat in IIM Ranchi.

Kurukala appealed former MP to extend him financial help to pay his admission fee via Twitter.

Fees unmanageable

It was almost inconceivable for Kurakula Mahesh, a native of Kalwakurthi, to secure a seat in the prestigious Indian Institute of Management – Ranchi, but the youngster did the unthinkable and got in. However, his parents, who work as agricultural labourers, were not able to afford the Rs.1 lakh fee, due to the family’s poor financial condition.

While Mahesh and his family were overjoyed that he managed to get a seat, their financial status however put them in a tough spot, as they had no means to pay the college admission fee.

Twitter

It was then that Mahesh sought help from former TRS MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha and approached her on Twitter. The ex-MP immediately responded to Mahesh’s tweet and decided to extend financial support to him.

Mahesh and family members, who are now happy that the youngster will study in a prestigious institution, thanked Kavitha for immediately responding and providing financial support to pay admission fee.

Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha congratulated Mahesh on his achievement and extended best wishes to him.

