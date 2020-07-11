Lack of oxygen responsible for loss of four lives at Nizamabad Hospital

Nizamabad: Lack of oxygen claimed four lives including three coronavirus patients on Friday morning at government general hospital of Nizamabad. Meanwhile, another patient was undergoing treatment in the general ward.

Getting into details, the four including three patients from COVID-19 isolation ward died after oxygen ran out in around 2 am on Friday. All are the residents of Nizamabad. On learning the deaths, the family members of the patients staged a protest in front of the hospital over the negligence of the staff. The police tightened the security at the hospital to prevent any untoward incidents.

Nizamabad district on Thursday registered 18 fresh cases of coronavirus among the total 1,410 cases across the state. Of the total cases, 918 were recorded from GHMC. With the fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases touched to 30,946. Currently, there are 12,423.

The health authorities on Thursday also discharged 913 persons, which has taken the number of recoveries from coronavirus infection to 18,192.