Ladakh: Seven soldiers killed as bus falls into Shyok river

Srinagar: Seven soldiers were killed in a road accident in Ladakh on Friday, defence officials said.

Defence sources said an army vehicle met with an accident in Turtuk area of Ladakh. The vehicle was carrying 26 individuals when it fell into the Shyok river, according to NDTV.

There were 26 soldiers in the bus, which was moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif.

The accident took place at 9 am around 25 km from Thoise. The bus fell to a depth of around 50-60 feet, resulting in injuries to all occupants.

The Army officials further informed that the injured were evacuated to the 403 Field Hospital at Partapur and surgical teams from Leh have moved to Partapur.

An Army statement said that dedicated efforts were being made to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured, including requisition of air effort from the Air Force to shift the more serious casualties to Western Command.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his anguish on social media. “My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest,” he said.

Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2022

(With inputs from agencies)