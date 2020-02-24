Ladies dharna at Indira Park today against CAA, NRC, NPR

A+ A-

Hyderabad: SC’s, ST’s, BC’s and Muslim Front is organizing a ladies dharna program from 10am to 2pm on Monday, 24th February.

Noted revolutionary poet, Gaddar, Sandhya of POW, revolutionary singer Vimala, Jaya Vidyalaya, noted social activist, Asma Zehra, Khalida Parveen, Syamala, Lakhshmi Devi BAMSEF, Sheraz Amena Khan, Uzma Shakir, Jasween Jairath, Khadija Mahheen, Shehnaz Ajaz and other ladies will stage dharna and express their views. Mr Sanaullah Khan, Chairman of the fron has appealed ladies to take part in this Dharna programme in large numbers.