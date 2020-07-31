Lady Gaga’s Rose Bowl appearance cancelled

Washington: A surprise appearance by singers Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles was canned on Thursday (local time) due to fear of crowds not following social-distancing rules.

According to Page Six, the pop stars were expected to appear at Voss Events’ Drive ‘N Drag show Friday, but the venue backed out after the Chainsmokers’ Hamptons concert made headlines for maskless fans crowding in front of the stage at what was meant to be a safer “drive-in” event.

A music insider told Page Six,”Gaga really wanted to do it, but the Rose Bowl pulled the plug because of what happened in the Hamptons.They feared that once the crowd realised who it was, they would run toward the stage, not social distance, and they feared they’d lose their license.”

The drive-in event will go on, with drag stars Asia O’Hara, Plastique Tiara, Kameron Michaels, Jaida Essence Hall, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Violet Chachki performing.

Governor Cuomo and New York’s health commissioner are investigating the Hamptons event.

