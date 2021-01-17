Lahiri improves to T-17 on Day 2 in Hawaii

Honolulu (Hawai) India’s Anirban Lahiri on Sunday carded a third round six-under 64 for a share of the 17th position Sony Open Honolulu (Hawaii). The 64 included a double bogey on his ninth hole.

In what is his first start on the PGA Tour in 2021, Lahiri’s performance on Sunday brought his 54-hole aggregate to 12-under.

Meanwhile, Brendan Steele leads the standings with a 9-under 61 — his lowest score of his tour career.

Lahiri had carded one-under 69 and was tied 72nd at the end of the first day at the Waialae Country Club. Lahiri started his first tournament of the year on the back nine with two birdies on the 12th and 18th holes and one bogey in the 16th.

