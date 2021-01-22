Lahiri off to fine start at the American Express golf

La Quinta (USA) Jan 22 : India’s Anirban Lahiri got off a fine start with a four-under 68 and was lying tied-15th after the first round of the American Express golf on Thursday.

Lahiri opened with a bogey, but steadied himself to pick five birdies and finish with a solid round on a course that is more difficult of the two on which the PGA Tour tournament is being played.

Lahiri, 33, got off to a shaky start due to a few average shots.

“I did hit a few iron shots that kind of finished right where I wanted to hit them. But I kind of got it back later in the round,” he said.

“I hit a lot of good shots but didn’t really make a lot of birdie putt and then I got a couple of bonuses. I missed a really short foot on 14 and on 13 where I hit a really good birdie putt that kind of slipped out. Then I made that monster putt around 15, so kind of evened it out. I’ve been partying really good but I haven’t really had a lot of luck from long range so it was nice to see one of the really big ones go in.”

Lahiri said that he was disappointed not to birdie the par fives on the front nine.

“But the stadium course is a tricky course. So, you know, if you can shoot in the 60s, that’s definitely a solid on a golf although I feel like I could have probably picked up two or three more shots but that’s how it is. I think if I keep doing what I’m doing I’ll definitely keep making birdies and it’s another week where you have to keep doing that. Tomorrow’s a different golf course, Nicklaus Tournament, usually plays a short or a short and half easier than the stadium Course,” he said.

Brandon Hagy, a late replacement for Jon Rahm in the field, carded a 64, highlighted by 10 birdies, to take the lead. Korea’s Byeong Hyun An got his New Year off to a near perfect start by firing a 7-under 65 in the first round with seven birdies.

