Lahore HC launches email system for bail orders

Lahore: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has launched a new ‘email system for the district judiciary of Pakistan’s Punjab province to send out bail orders to avoid coronavirus infection by following social distancing rules, a media report said on Friday.

The LHC on Thursday also instructed all district and sessions judges in Punjab under the domain of the principal seat that every order received through the email system should be verified from the officials concerned of the top court, reports The Express Tribune.

The orders sent through the email system by two data entry operators deputed for the purpose should be considered valid till further orders in addition to the general process, it added.

Previously, the LHC had undertaken strict measures at the entry points of the court premises to prevent the spread of the virus.

Dining facility has also been discontinued in the LHC cafeteria till April 5. Only takeaway services were allowed.

Punjab province is the hardest-hit, accounting for 920 of the 2,450 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

The death toll currently stood at 35.

Source: IANS

