Lahore police seeks foreign travel ban on 746 PTI leaders

Lahore: The police in Lahore have sent the names of 746 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to impose a restriction on their foreign travel for a month.

The Punjab government has also decided to expedite legal proceedings against those involved in riots and arson, Dawn reported.

The 746 PTI leaders and activists have been on the authorities’ radar for their alleged involvement in the May 9 violence following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

The FIA has been requested to place their names on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) — which temporarily bars people from travelling abroad, Dawn reported.

The list sent to the FIA included the names of fashion designer Khadija Shah, PTI’s senior leader Shafqat Mahmood, Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi, party supporter Sanam Javed Khan, who got famous after her protests outside Zaman Park, and others.

The travel restrictions were proposed by the police after PTI leaders were identified through footage obtained from Punjab Safe City cameras, video clips, Nadra’s database, reports from intelligence agencies and other sources, Dawn reported.

According to the police, the accused had stormed and attacked the military installations on May 9.

A senior FIA official said the Ministry of Interior has three options to stop a person from travelling abroad.

These included the Exit Control List (ECL), Passport Control List (PCL) and the PNIL. The travel restrictions are imposed on those wanted by law enforcement agencies, criminals and terrorists, Dawn reported.