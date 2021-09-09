Lake View Guest House turns into dirty puddle

Hyderabad: Due to the incessant rain in the city recently the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister camp office in Somajiguda known as Lake View Guest House has turned into a dirty water puddle.

In spite of the dirty water accumulated right up to the main gate of the office, none of the Governments of Andhra Pradesh or Telangana are taking any action to remove the water.

Lake View Guest House is situated on the busy Raj Bhavan Road which is used every day by many VIPs, VVIPs, and other higher officials who seem to be neglecting this issue.

It is to be noted that till 2024 the city of Hyderabad shall remain a combined capital of AP and Telangana governments.

Whenever the AP chief minister or the higher officials of that state visit the city they stay in Lake View Guest House.

Since the guest house is located in Hyderabad and hence the Department of Buildings and Roads is responsible for its maintenance.

The Andhra Pradesh officials claim that the maintenance of the guest house is the responsibility of Telangana government.