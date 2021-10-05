Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress shares video of vehicle running over farmers

New Delhi: A day after violence at a protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri that left nine people dead, Congress on Twitter shared a video that shows a vehicle running over farmers. In the video, the protesting farmers are seen walking along a road just before the incident.

Sharing the video, congress wrote, ” TW: Extremely disturbing visuals from #LakhimpurKheri

The silence from the Modi govt makes them complicit”.

TW: Extremely disturbing visuals from #LakhimpurKheri



The silence from the Modi govt makes them complicit. pic.twitter.com/IpbKUDm8hJ — Congress (@INCIndia) October 4, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi remains under detention

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remains in detention at the PAC guest house in Sitapur even though other leaders like Akhilesh Yadav have been released.

According to sources, Priyanka has said that as soon as she is allowed to go, she will go to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the victims of Sunday’s violence.

A senior official said that they were waiting for orders from Lucknow before they allow Priyanka to go.

Another source said that officials were wary of allowing Priyanka to move towards Lakhimpur unless the cremation of all the bodies of the victims is done.

Meanwhile, Congress workers from adjoining districts have started collecting outside the PAC guest house. Congress workers took out a candle march outside the PAC guest house and shouted slogans in support of Priyanka Gandhi.