Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC unhappy with tweet claiming CJI met victims’ kin

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its unhappiness over a tweet published by a media organisation falsely claiming that Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana met the kin of victims of Lakhmipur Kheri violence.

He said he was sitting inside the courtroom, and how it is possible to get to Lucknow.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, terming the tweet unfortunate, said it respects the media and its independence but this is “not at all fair”. It emphasised that media should verify facts before putting out any information, adding: “We are sorry to observe that somebody is exceeding the limit of freedom of speech”. The bench said these are all false representations.

A lawyer raised the issue during the hearing of a PIL in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence. He submitted that on Thursday, a media organisation had posted a tweet claiming the CJI had met the kin of the victims.

At this, the Chief Justice said: “They must have some sense because I was sitting in the court. How can I go to Lucknow and visit the family.”

Senior advocate Harish Salve, who representing the Uttar Pradesh government, said all of them are at the receiving end due to irresponsible tweets. He added, “I have seen some about myself also.

Justice Kohli said: “We respect the media and their independence… but this is not the way to cross it. This is not at all fair.” The Chief Justice said it is part and parcel of public life and in public life “we have to receive”.

“Leave it there. We should not bother about these things,” he said.

During the hearing, the top court said it is not satisfied with the action of the Uttar Pradesh government in connection with its probe in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, where eight persons were killed on October 3. The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on October 20.