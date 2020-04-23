Lakhs of students participated in online campaign by AIDSO

New Delhi: On the 22nd April 2020, lakhs of students participated in a nationwide massive online campaign in the name of ‘Stand For Humanity’ which was organized at the call of All India Committee of the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) demanding adequate and qualitative PPEs to all medical and paramedical staffs, who are serving the patients affected by deadly and highly communicable COVID-19 and food and shelter to workers and all needy. This appeal got a tremendous response across the length and breadth of the country. Students prepared posters with aforesaid demands in different languages and shared it widely through different social media in their bid to extend the support for the struggling doctors, nurses, other medical staffs and poor people of our country. A big number of students though could not participate because of unavailability of internet or smartphone with them but they have enthusiastically supported the campaign. It is heartening that not only students but several intellectuals and renowned personalities in different parts of the country have also extended their support feeling the necessity and importance of the campaign. V N Rajashekhar, All India President and Sourav Ghosh, General Secretary of AIDSO have extended revolutionary greetings to the vast number of common people particularly students community for their immense response for the campaign.

Inadequate PPEs

It is not a matter of dispute anymore that because of inadequate PPEs, several medical staffs are getting caught by the CORONA virus and are affecting hundreds of other patients making situation worse. Different governments including the central government have miserably failed to provide the PPEs. On the other hand we are witnessing the plight of workers, daily labourers, migrant labourers, women and children and a vast majority of the poor people throughout the country. They are jobless, homeless and without food. They are put into a situation where they are committing suicide. What a tragic state of affair!

AIDSO’s demand

In such a situation, AIDSO demands to all the state governments and the central government to come out of its petty politics and immediately provide adequate PPEs to all the health workers particulary to those involved in curing this COVID-19 pandemic and to take all necessary steps immediately to ensure food and a safe and hygienic shelter to all the workers and needy. We also appeal to the saner section of our society to come forward and raise their voice in support of these demands for the sake of nation and humanity.

