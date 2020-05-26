Lakme salon reopens post lockdown with 55 enhanced measures

Hyderabad: With a gradual relaxation of the lockdown, salons in the city are reopening and welcoming customers back. Consumers are also keen to get their regular hygiene and grooming regimen on track after a gap of almost 2 months. However, given the new COVID-19 environment, they are looking for brands that have a strong focus on enhanced safety and hygiene measures.

In response to this situation, Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO – Lakme Salon, said, “As a Unilever company, rigorous hygiene protocols and high-quality products have always been top priorities for us at Lakme Salon. In the new normal, the safety of our team and customers is the key focus area.”

Using PPE at salon.

Santising the salon.

Sterilization of equipment used for cutting hair at salon.

Revised service.

Lakme Salon is a part of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), maker of Lifebuoy, a hygiene brand. HUL has pledged Rs.100 crore, to support the fight against COVID-19. In collaboration with experts and medical professionals, the Lakme Salon team has reengineered the customer experience journey across all touchpoints and developed stringent operating guidelines to ensure the highest levels of safety and hygiene for customers and staff. The key themes are:

Rigorous and continuous screening of salon teams with the Aarogya Setu app and customers with the app and self-declaration forms. Clients in high-risk groups will be advised not to get treatments. Strict social distancing through 50% staff strength and limited pre-booked appointments. Daily deep cleaning and regular disinfection of every touchpoint throughout the day with a biosurfactant cleaner Protective gear – masks, gloves, visors, disposable aprons – for the team Single-use kits for 90% of services Revised processes for skin, hair and make-up services to reduce touch Biodegradable disposables in all services Sterilization of tools and equipment after every use Contactless billing and payments Contactless home delivery for post-care products

Dr. Sneha Prabhudabholkar, a medical professional and the National Creative Director – Skin Care at Lakme Salon, has reviewed and enhanced the service protocols, “As many as 55 new hygiene practices have been implemented across Lakme Salons. We have updated the steps in performing services – across basics like threading/waxing, manicures/pedicures, and even facials and hair services to reduce the chances of transmission.

The new protocols reduce direct person-to-person contact, eliminate sharing of products and consumables, protect the customer and expert with sanitization protocols built into the service steps and adopt the use of protective gear and disposables to make the service experience extremely safe and comfortable. We will continuously improve this as more scientific knowledge is available.”

Pushkaraj adds, “We have made significant investments in strong safety protocols delivered by high-quality hygiene products. We have used the lockdown period to digitally train our team –housekeeping staff, experts, salon managers, and business partners – in these new methods to ensure complete adherence to protocols.

Our 5000 team members have also attended a cumulative 500,000 plus hours of high-quality education during the lockdown to enhance their skill and execute the highest standards of hygiene and safety. Your safety is our first priority, your beauty is a close second.”

Lakme Salon operates with a vision to BEAUTIFY THE FUTURE – of its customers, staff, and partners. With 55 enhanced safety measures designed in collaboration with medical professionals, in line with government and Beauty and Wellness Skill Sector Council guidelines, customers will have a safe experience in the controlled salon environment across all touchpoints.

