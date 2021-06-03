Lakshadweep crisis: LDF protest outside central govt institutions across Kerala

Kochi: Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Thursday staged a protest outside central government institutions across Kerala against reforms introduced in Lakshadweep.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) State President PC Chacko inaugurated the protest in Kochi in front of the BSNL office and said that they had put forward their demands in the resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly.

“We had put forward clear demands in the resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly. Many of the national leaders had spoken to Amit Shah after the resolution. He told to Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal that the central government would look into the matter again before implementing all these. Amit Shah told Faizal that government would not do difficult things for the people for any reason,” he said.

He further said that this administrator is not someone who embodies the sentiments of the people of Lakshadweep.

“The reforms introduced in Lakshadweep cannot be implemented for any reason. This administrator is not someone who embodies the sentiments of the people of Lakshadweep. He should be recalled from there. Until this is implemented, the LDF will remain steady through various agitations. Even the BJP in Lakshadweep is with the protest. Until our demands are fulfilled, we will be at the forefront of the protest,” he added.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously passed the resolution to call back the administrator of Lakshadweep and sought the centre’s intervention in the Lakshadweep issue.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Centre should intervene in Lakshadweep issue. It’s the Centre’s responsibility to ensure that people’s interest should be protected.”

The resolution in the State Assembly declaring solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep was presented by Vijayan.

The Opposition also supported the special resolution.

The resolution calls for the immediate intervention of the centre to protect the lives and livelihoods of the island people. It also demanded the recall of the Lakshadweep administration and the controversial reforms.

Over the last week, several leaders have called for a new administrator in the Lakshadweep islands over the reforms announced by Praful Patel, which have been described as anti-people.