Lakshadweep to set up water villas to attract tourists

Lakshadweep: In a first in India, Lakshadweep will soon have water villas similar to those in Maldives.

Taking to Twitter, Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel on Wednesday said water villas will be set up at the cost of Rs 800 crore to attract tourists to the picturesque and scenic beauty of Lakshadweep.

“Magnificent water villas will be set up at the cost of Rs 800 crore to attract tourists to the picturesque and scenic beauty of Lakshadweep. This project is India’s first of its kind, where the world-class facility will be provided by a solar-powered, eco-friendly villa,” tweeted Patel.

In May, Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali said that the administrative decisions which have been taken recently by Administrator Praful Khoda Patel will help the union territory to develop like Maldives thereby benefiting local residents.

Congress had earlier written to President Ram Nath Kovind alleging that the current Administrator of Lakshadweep Praful Patel had taken “authoritarian measures” and demanded his recall.

In a letter written to the President, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that there is apprehension among the people of Lakshadweep and resultant widespread protests “owing to the authoritarian measures taken by the current Administrator Praful Patel”.