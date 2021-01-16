Lakshay Sheoran sweeps men’s trap trials

New Delhi, Jan 16 : Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran of Haryana made it a clean sweep in the men’s trap trials, winning the T2 competition on the back of a T1 trial win, while talented youngsters Sarabjot Singh and Rhythm Sangwan made it a double for the state in the 10 metres air pistol trials here on Saturday.

Lakshay shot a solid 122-point tally to top qualifying and then 43 points in the final to beat international shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman of Tamil Nadu at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range here.

Former Junior World Cup winner Sarabjot left a quality field behind in the men’s T2 10m air pistol final, shooting 242.6 points in the finals. Former world record holder Shahzar Rizvi of Indian Air Force was second with 240.2 while ONGC’s Amanpreet Singh recorded a back-to-back podium finish.

T1 winner Saurabh Chaudhary fell behind in sixth position, after topping the qualification yet again — this time with a 587.

Manu Bhaker, likewise, topped the T2 qualifications in the women’s air pistol with a higher 583 this time. In the finals, however, it was the teenager Rhythm who outlasted a field that included Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota holder Yashaswini Deswal, and seasoned India shooters Anu Raj Singh and Shweta Singh.

Rhythm shot 240.6, to leave Uttar Pradesh’s Neha, who has also had a good trials competition, in second on 240.1. Manu finished third with 220.4.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.