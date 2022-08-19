Hyderabadi makes it to 100 Most Beautiful Faces global list

Hyderabad: With massive worldwide recognition and acclaim, the Southern film industry has been on a role recently. Now, another Tollywood actor Lakshmi Manchu has made the industry proud as her name has been nominated in the 100 Most Beautiful Faces List by TC Candler.

Taking to Instagram, TC Candler has been sharing the nominations for the list for the past few days.

The diverse list which includes celebrities from all over the world also has several known names like Beyonce, Tom Hardy, Shawn Mendes, Sebastian Stan, Taylor Swift, Mahira Khan, Ram Charan, and Manushi Chillar among many more. In fact, the list also includes Lakshmi Manchu’s brother Vishnu Manchu who is also a prominent actor and producer in Tollywood.

Speaking about Lakshmi Manchu, throughout her successful career she has worn several hats as an actor, producer, and host. She made her acting debut with American television series Las Vegas, where she played a minor role and since then has featured in many Hollywood shows and films like Boston Legal, Mystery ER, Desperate Housewives, Dead Air, and Basmati Blues. However, she is famous for her work in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

Lakshmi Manchu was last seen in Pitta Kathalu, and now she has a Telugu film where she is playing a cop. She is also working with her father Mohan Babu as an actor-producer in ‘Agninakshathram’. She is also going to make her Malayalam debut with superstar Mohanlal.