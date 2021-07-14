Lakshmi Manchu’s reaction when she’s reminded vacation is over

14th July 2021
Hyderabad: Actress Lakshmi Manchu has shared how she reacts when someone reminds her the vacation is over and that she needs to return home.

Lakshmi, who is currently in the US with her family, posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen wearing a black ribbed T-shirt paired with blue denims. She is holding an axe in one hand and is pointing towards the camera with the other.

“When someone reminds me that my vacay is over and I gotta go back home! #LakshmiUnfiltered #WhatsOnMyMind #Mood,” she wrote as caption.

Lakshmi recently got inked for her daughter Nirvana. The actress, who lovingly calls her seven-year-old daughter Apple, got a small apple designed on her left shoulder and a little heart on her wrist. The actress shared she has always been fond of tattoos.

