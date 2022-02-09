‘Lala Darbar’: Shahid Afridi set to open his own restaurant in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Former Pakistan captain and star cricketer Shahid Afridi is all set to open his own restaurant called ‘Lala Darbar’ in Dubai.

The 46-year-old all-rounder took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a video in which he can be seen dressed up as a chef with a knife in hand instead of a bat, cutting and tossing tomatoes like a pro. The video ends with a logo saying “Lala Darbar”.

“One step closer to the big announcement – Revealing Soon, get ready to give your taste buds a mouth-watering triple tarka,” read the caption of the video.

Details such as the location or menu haven’t been revealed yet.

Besides a skincare line called Ooh Lala, Afridi also owns the clothing brand Hope Not Out, which has leisurewear for men and women. The star cricketer also runs a charity foundation called the Shahid Afridi Foundation to help the underprivileged.