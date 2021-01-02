Lalu indulging in political manipulations from jail: Sushil Modi

Patna, Jan 2 : BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday accused jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad of indulging in political manipulations in Bihar by directing party leaders on mobile phone in violation of rules.

“Convicted Lalu Prasad is involved in manipulations by directing RJD leaders on mobile phones from the paying ward of Ranchi’s RIMS in violation of jail rules,” the former Deputy CM alleged in a tweet.

“The bad phase for the nearly two-decade-old friendship between the BJP and Janata Dal-United in Bihar has passed. When people gave the alliance a chance to serve them again, the opposition is getting heartburns,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

Sushil Kumar Modi also took a dig at the Rashtriya Janata Dal, saying that those who had made transfers and postings a source of income when in power in Bihar want to give political colours to routine administrative work due to dried-up avenues of earning money on the sly.

On Friday, former Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi had claimed that IAS and IPS officers had been transferred and posted under pressure from the BJP.

