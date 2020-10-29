Lalu Prasad monitoring Bihar polls through mobile and TV

Ranchi, Oct 29 : Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav is keeping close tabs on the ongoing Bihar assembly polls.

Sources in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), said Lalu Prasad got his television repaired recently to get information on the Bihar polls. The source said the former Bihar Chief Minister informed the authorities that the TV was not functional and it was repaired.

He is also said to be giving instructions to party leaders on poll management and also guiding his sons. He is learnt to have asked the party leaders to keep a close watch on booth management.

The staff at RIMS who look after Lalu Prasad say that he is confident of a RJD victory in the Bihar assembly polls.

“The expression of Lalu Prasad while watching television or talking on the mobile indicates that he is happy with the way his second son Tejashvi is handling the poll management. He also seems confident that the RJD will get a majority, a RIMS staffer told IANS on condition of anonymity.

Lalu Prasad is enjoying special privileges at the residence designated for the RIMS director in Ranchi.

He had been convicted in four fodder scam cases and was admitted in the paying ward of RIMS instead of Birsa Munda central jail on health grounds. He was shifted to the RIMS director’s bungalow due to the coronavirus fear. When he was shifted to the bungalow the BJP had raised questions over the move.

It is also alleged that Lalu Prasad played an important role in ticket distribution from here as many RJD leaders and supporters came to visit him.

