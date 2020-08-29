Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap arrested for violating lockdown

Tej Pratap who is a former health minister in Bihar had come to Ranchi to meet his father.

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 29th August 2020 1:53 pm IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap arrested for violating lockdown

Patna: An FIR was lodged against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday night for violating the lockdown restrictions issued by the government. The Ranchi administration also lodged an FIR on the owner and the manager of a premium hotel he was accommodated in.

According to the guidelines issued by the MHA, no hotel is allowed to accommodate any guest due to COVID-19 restrictions. The particular hotel Tej Pratap was accommodated has also been designated as a quarantine centre for frontline workers. Ranchi sub-divisional magistrate, Lokesh Mishra said Yadav breached the provisions of IPC and Epidemic Control Act by not seeking exemption from statutory lockdown.

READ:  High Court declines to permit Muharram procession

Tej Pratap who is a former health minister in Bihar had come to Ranchi to meet his father admitted in the Kelly Bungalow, which is converted into a jail. Tej Pratap had gone to Ranchi to meet Lalu after getting himself examined medically at Kelly Bungalow of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences. He was allowed entry after he tested negative for COVID-19.

Ravi Thakur, officer-in-charge of Chutia police station which filed the FIR also booked the hotel management under sections 188 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Due to lockdown restrictions, hotels are not allowed to operate, he said.

Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close