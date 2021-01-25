Lalu seeks bail in Jharkhand High Court

Ranchi, Jan 25 : Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad’s lawyer on Monday filed a reply in the Jharkhand High Court and sought bail for the RJD President.

In the reply, Devarshi Mandal, the lawyer of Lalu Prasad, argued that his client has completed half of the sentence period in jail and he should be granted bail.

He argued that Lalu Praasd has spent 42 months and 23 days in jail, which is half of his seven-year jail term. Mandal also appealed for an early hearing on the bail petition.

The reply was filed in connection with the Dumka treasury fraud case, in which Lalu Peasad has been awarded a prison sentence of seven years.

Sources in the CBI said that two seven-year sentences have been awarded to Lalu Prasad, which amount to 14 years. The CBI may oppose the bail plea on the same ground.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted in four fodder scam cases with a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

At present, the RJD strongman is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

