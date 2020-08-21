Lalu slams Nitish after Patna declared dirtiest city

Patna, Aug 21 : Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad on Friday slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after Patna was declared the dirtiest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020.

He tweeted in Hindi: “Ka ho Nitish-Sushil, iska dosh hame nahi doge? Sharm to nahi aa rahi hogi is kathit sushasani aur viyapani sarkar ke logon ko?” (Nitish-Sushil, won’t you blame me for this? These people running a government famous for good governance and advertising won’t be feeling ashamed of it?)

Lalu’s son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav also took a dig at the Bihar CM. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Congratulations to Honourable Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar as Patna achieves No. 1 position in the list of dirtiest cities. Good to see that Patna became No. 1 at least in something in the last 15 years.”

Patna was declared the dirtiest city among those having a population over 10 lakh in Swachh Survekshan 2020 announced by Union Minister of Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri.

