Lalu Yadav’s kidneys functioning at only 25%: Doctor

Ranchi/Patna, Dec 14 : Jailed RJD supremo Lalu Yadav may have to undergo dialysis as both his kidneys are functioning at only 25 per cent.

Dr Umesh Prasad, who is treating Lalu Yadav at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi, said there was no improvement in the functioning of Lalu Yadav’s kidneys and his condition is worsening day by day.

He said, “We have informed all the concerned departments and officials in this regard. Earlier, his kidneys were functioning at 35 per cent which has now gone down to 25 per cent. The kidney ailment has reached the fourth stage”.

When Yadav was admitted at RIMS, his kidney functioning level was in the third stage and for two years under the care of doctors at RIMS it functioned in a better manner, added the doctor.

Yadav has been receiving treatment at the paying ward of RIMS since August, 2018. He was shifted to RIMS Director’s bungalow in September and sent back to the paying ward after his alleged telephone call to try and influence a Bihar BJP legislator surfaced.

Last week, the CBI asked the Jharkhand High Court that Lalu Yadav be sent back to Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi as his condition was fine and said his treatment can be done in jail itself.

Chitranjan Gagan, the Bihar spokesperson of RJD, said: “His condition is not good and doctors are monitoring his health round the clock. On Saturday, Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay met him in RIMS and enquired about his health. He also discussed his health status with family members of Laluji.”

“The doctors are in contact with family members. They have suggested for dialysis if his health does not improve soon,” Gagan said.

Mritunjay Tiwari, another RJD spokesperson, said: “It is a matter of concern for the RJD family. After taking permission of the court, the family members of Laluji may soon go to Ranchi to monitor his health physically.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.