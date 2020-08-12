LaMakaan’s flagship event to feature renowned musician TM Krishna

Hyderabad: Lamakaan’s Annual Hasan Memorial Lecture which happens every Independence Day year will feature well-known Carnatic musician and writer TM Krishna.

The Hasan Memorial Lecture (HML) became an annual fixture of the open cultural space back in 2014. This landmark event pertains to the prevalent political and economic crisis in India, South Asia, or the world.

Due to the pandemic though, the talk will happen online at lamkaan.com rather than at the Lamakaan space itself.

The country’s landscape is increasingly getting polarised along religion, ethnicity, race, language, and the debate regarding what constitutes national culture. However, music transcends such boundaries. Krishna’s lecture will center on the relationship between music as seen through a nationalistic lens and a project of human liberation, a press release from Lamakaan said.

A public intellectual, he speaks and writes extensively about the human condition and cultural production in the form of music.

This lecture is named after Moyed Hasan who was a scientist, photographer, environmentalist and a person who cared deeply for ordinary people. His erstwhile house serves as the current premises of LaMakaan.

Previous HML speakers include economist Jayati Ghosh, Sociologist and Human rights activist Professor Gail Omvedt, activist Bharat Patankar, academic as well as activist Professor Kodandaram and prominent journalist Siddharth Varadarajan.