Land acquisition for ‘Hyderabad Pharma City’ is underway, : KTR

By Nihad Amani Updated: 12th September 2020 2:25 pm IST

Hyderabad: Municipal and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao during in the council during question hour said that the state government has acquired about 9000 acres of land and is paying suitable compensation to land donors for the upcoming world class ‘Hyderabad Pharma City’.

He also has alleged that the opposition parties of hatching a, conspiracy against the pharma city.

KTR explained that as per state land acquisition act the land is being pooled up for the big pharma city to be noted at national level. We have prepared a detailed project report (DPR) and started acquiring the land needed. However there is no other piece of land for the owners in the pharma city project, he clarified.

The minister said that local leaders, and youth are encouraging the land acquisition for the pharma city. As per court directions suitable compensation is being paid to the land owners by the government he said. We will acquire some more land for the pharma city which will provide jobs and employment opportunities to local talent and youth. The works of the same are fairly pace and will start functioning was planned by the government. We have taken a decision to give priority for local talent and youth to get jobs and employment opportunities he asserted. The government has acquired the land in a big way to boost industrial promotion he said. Our plan is as to promote the companies to augment to state economy growth and offer huge jobs and employment opportunities for talent and youth as well.

In the wake of Covid pandemic the pharma city will be starting production as per norms KTR said. The government will take back land from the industries and business people if they failed to use the land allocated for the purpose KTR said.

