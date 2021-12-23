Land allotment for minority junior colleges, hostels in old city

Hyderabad: At the initiative of the Minority Residential School Society, the way has been paved for the construction of junior colleges and hostels in two areas of the old city.

Earlier a request was made to the Commissioner, Board of intermediate Education Syed Omer Jaleel by the Residential School Society for the allotment of lands. Five locations were identified out of which approval was given for the allotment of lands at two locations.

Syed Umar Jalil apprised the Director, Minority Welfare Department about the land allotment.

A piece of land measuring 1346 square yards was allotted in the compound of Government Junior College For girls at Nampally. Another piece of land measuring 1499 squareyards was allotted at the Government Junior College for boys at Falaknuma.

A junior College for girls and a hostel shall be constructed at Nampally similarly a junior College for boys and hostel shall be built at Falaknuma.

According to the directive, a compound wall shall be raised at the land allotted for colleges and hostels with separate entrance in order not to disturb the educational institutions already existing there.

Soon, the minority residential School Society is likely to get further allotment of lands at 3 locations.

It is said that with the personal interest of the Director of the Minority Welfare Department the Wakf Board has allotted Waqf lands for the construction of minority residential schools. These lands are situated at Mamidipally and Hayat Nagar at Ranga Reddy district, Lal Darwaza, Kulsumpura, Khairatabad and Karwan in Hyderabad.

The Central Government is likely to release the funds for the construction of the school buildings.