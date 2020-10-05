Land grabbers try to encroach upon land of Muslim function hall

Utkoor: Anti-social elements tried to encroach upon a land attached to a Muslim function hall in Utkoor mandal in Narayanpet district. They were digging the land by marking it with slaked lime (chuna).

Meanwhile, on receipt of information Muslims of Utkoor sprung into action and stopped the digging work. They also informed the police.

It must be recalled that a Muslim function hall was constructed on 10 gunta land by purchasing the land during Telugu Desam rule. But anti-social elements repeatedly tried to grab the land.

Muslims strongly protested on the silence of police department. They demanded that the police take legal action against the land grabbers in order to end unrest among Muslims.

Mr Abadur Rahman deputy sarpanch, Mr Abdul Khaliq, Mr Nasir Khan, Mr Abdur Rahman Shabbu, dynamic leader Jamalur Rahman Khan and other Muslim young Muslims of Utkoor participated in the protest and expressed their anger.

