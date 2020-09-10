Land in lieu of Babri Masjid to have multi-specialty hospital

Ayodhya: The mosque land which has been allotted by the UP government for the construction of the mosque at Ayodhya in place of Babri Masjid will house a multi-specialty hospital, a community kitchen, an Indo-Islamic Research Centre, a museum and a library.

5-acre land has been allotted to Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) in Dhannipur village in Ayodhya in lieu of Babri Masjid in compliance with the Supreme Court order.

Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), the trust set up by the UPSCWB, is planning to construct along with the mosque, a multi-specialty 200-bed hospital with world class facilities.

According to IICF spokesman Athar Hussain, maximum area of land would be allocated to the hospital. The construction is expected to start in next couple of months.

Hindustan Times quoted Hussain as saying, “We plan to develop a multi-specialty hospital that would be equipped with the state of the art facilities. The entire hospital would be established in two phases. In the first phase, the arrangement for 100 beds would be made at the hospital while in the second phase 100 more beds would be added to it.”

The hospital would offer best treatment in cancer care, transplants, spine, heart, robotics, orthopaedics, emergency and others , said IICF office bearers. They added that hospital would help in serving the society and play a major role in bridging gap between the communities.

A Lucknow- based architect-cum-town planner and a founder of dean faculty of Architecture Jamia Millia University, Delhi will design the mosque that would come up in place of the Babri Masjid.

On 9th November 2019, Supreme Court pronounced the judgement in favour of Hindu party and directed the centre to give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust.