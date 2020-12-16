Land Reforms Amend. Act will attract more investments: K’taka CM

Bengaluru, Dec 16 : Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that the Land Reforms (Amendment) Act-2020 and proposed Labour Reforms Bill will further bolster the efforts to attract more investments to the state.

Inaugurating the 103rd General Body meeting of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) here, the Chief Minister claimed that the state has been receiving a positive response from industries ever since the government decided to bring in land reforms.

“The state is able to receive 42 per cent of total Foreign Direct Investment due to such bold steps taken to reform in crucial sectors like land as well as labour,” he said.

Yediyurappa said that the new Land Reforms Act has eased the buying of land for those who want to invest in the state.

“Under our new industrial policy, any industry can immediately set up shop here. This is another change which is attracting new investors to our state,” he said.

The CM also asserted that the state government was more than committed to bring in reforms in the labour sector as well.

“We have proposed some reforms in this sector as well, we will soon take steps for the passage of a Bill too,” he said.

