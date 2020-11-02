Land registration resumes as Telangana rolls out Dharani services

Hyderabad, Nov 2 : After 55 days, registration of agriculture lands resumed in Telangana on Monday with the roll out of Dharani, the one-stop portal for all land and property related transactions as well as documentation.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar formally launched the services at Shamshabad Tahsildar office in Ranga Reddy district.

The services were rolled out in all mandals (blocks) barring 20 mandals under Hyderabad district.

The officials say the new system will plug loopholes in the registration process as well as store all land and property-related information online. The documents pertaining to registration, mutation, succession and partition too would be provided on the spot.

The officials have already uploaded on Dharani portal records of 59.46 properties relating to 1.48 lakh acres of land.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had formally inaugurated the portal on October 29 and the same day slot bookings had started for transactions related to agriculture land.

Somesh Kumar said 946 applicants paid registration fee while 888 slots were booked on Monday.

The slot booking can be made by paying Rs 200 at Mee Seva centres.

He said online registration and mutation of non-agricultural properties will also be rolled out soon.

The idea behind Dharani portal is to provide services to people in a transparent manner with no scope for any corruption, he added.

Developed as part of the integrated land record management system, the portal will enhance transparency and efficiency and will also provide accountability and safe and hassle-free citizen services for land registrations, mutations and transfer.

The online network has been set up across 570 mandal revenue offices and also 142 sub-registrar offices.

Under the New Revenue Act, the Tahsildars will also function as joint sub-registrars for registration of agricultural properties and the sub-registrars will conduct registrations of non-agricultural properties.

Officials said the new system will simplify the registration, succession and even partition of agriculture lands. The entire process is completed within a few minutes and the e-pattadar passbook will be provided to the land owners immediately.

While launching the portal, the chief minister had said that it would be a trendsetter for the entire country. He believes that the central and other state governments would be under pressure to introduce similar system to ensure transparency in land transactions.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.