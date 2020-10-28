Landlord booked for abetment after Tatoo artist hangs self

New Delhi, Oct 28 : A 35-year-old tatoo artist died by suicide in South Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur area, leaving a suicide note blaming his landlord afer which the police registered a case of abetment to suicide against the landlord. Money dispute is said to be the reason behind the extreme step.

The deceased has been identified as Naresh Kumar who ran a tattoo shop in South Extension part-1. The incident occured on Tuesday night. He was declared dead during treatment after he was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by his younger brothers Gopal Krishan, Karan and Mohit.

“The statements of Gopal Krishan, Mohit and Karan have been recorded. They said that their brother Naresh Kumar had hanged himself and alleged that landlord Anil Baisla was the reason for his death,” said Atul Thakur, DCP South.

“A case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered at Kotla Mubarakpur. Investigation is on,” the officer added.

