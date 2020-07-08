Landslide buries nine in China

By Qayam Published: July 08, 2020, 3:29 pm IST
China Flag

Beijing: Rescue operations are underway after a landslide caused by heavy rainfall swept away nine people on Wednesday in central China’s Hubei province.

According to the local flood control and drought relief headquarters, the landslide occurred at around 4 a.m. (local time) on Wednesday in Dahe Township of Huangmei County, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue teams from the emergency response, public security, armed police, medical and other departments have rushed to the site and relocated more than 40 villagers.

Torrential downpour has hit the county with precipitation exceeding 200 mm. Dahe recorded maximum precipitation of 353 mm.

Source: IANS
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close