Landslides in Kinnaur, Shimla following heavy rains

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 24th September 2021 1:46 pm IST
Shimla: Commuters stand near the caved-in portion of a road after heavy rainfall, in Shimla, Friday, Sep 24, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_24_2021_000068B)

Shimla: Heavy rain has triggered landslides in Kinnaur and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh, a senior disaster management official said on Friday.

State Disaster Management Director, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, said the national highway from Puwari to Kaza in Kinnaur district has been blocked after a landslide on Thursday evening.

In Shimla, a road near Home Guard Office has been blocked due to a landslide on Thursday evening and road restoration work is underway.

The official said that Naina Devi in Bilaspur received 180.6 mm rain followed by Kandaghat in Solan that received 65.2 mm rain. Shimla received 54.6 mm in the 24- hour period ending 9.30 am on Friday.

