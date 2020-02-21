LANXESS product Rely+On Virkon effective against coronavirus

A+ A-

Mumbai: The coronavirus continues to spread. Authorities around the world are therefore tightening measures to stop the further spread of the lung disease. With no vaccine available, disinfection is of the utmost importance.

Stronger demand in Asia and Europe

Optimization of production capacities for increased delivery capability

Effectiveness of Rely+On Virkon scientifically proven

The high-level disinfectant Rely+On Virkon from specialty chemicals company LANXESS is effective against the coronavirus. The product is used for hard surface and equipment disinfection. Anneliese Bischof, Head of the Disinfectants Business at LANXESS: “Following the outbreak of the coronavirus, we are seeing increased demand for Rely+On Virkon in China and other countries around the globe. We are therefore currently working intensively to optimally align our production and logistics capacities to deliver additional product quantity to this region as quickly as possible.”

Rely+On Virkon inactivates coronavirus quickly

Independent tests have proven that Rely+On Virkon inactivates a closely related surrogate of the currently spreading coronavirus strain. “From these tests, it can be concluded that Rely+On Virkon is also effective against 2019-nCoV,” Bischof said.

In independent tests, Rely+On Virkon achieved inactivation of the coronavirus strain at a 1:100 dilution rate with 10-minute contact time. This corresponds to test conditions required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and proves the performance and suitability of Rely+On Virkon for practical use.

Rely+On Virkon is diluted for application and sprayed on hard surfaces and equipment. It can, therefore, help to reduce the risk of contamination of surfaces, door handles, tables or chairs during disinfection measures at public transport terminals, airports, hospitals, clinics, shopping malls, etc.

LANXESS produces a wide range of scientifically-based biocide technologies under the Virkon brand. Virkon is manufactured by the LANXESS Material Protection Products business unit. The business unit belongs to LANXESS’s Performance Chemicals segment, with sales of 1.35 billion euros in 2018.