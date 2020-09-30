Laos authorities urge people to be vigilant against Covid

Vientiane, Sep 30 : Laos’ Health ministry has urged the people to remain vigilant and continue to take precautions against Covid-19.

The authorities and the people must remain vigilant and continue to abide by the measures determined by the National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

The ministry advised the people to adapt to the new normal to stop the spread of the virus.

The public should avoid leaving home for unnecessary reasons, wear masks when going out or visiting risky places, avoid using public transport, observe frequent hand washing with gels or soaps, according to media reports.

Social distancing of one to two meters must be observed, besides avoiding sharing personal belongings with others, and changing clothes once reaching home.

On Tuesday, a total of 1,724 people entered Laos through international border checkpoints. The temperature of each person entering Laos was checked and no one showed signs of fever.

The National Taskforce Committee announced that it has been monitoring 4,016 people at 50 accommodation centres across the country.

Laos announced its first two Covid-19 confirmed cases on March 24.

