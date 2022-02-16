Laos to vaccinate children aged 6-11 against Covid

Vientiane: The Lao government will begin a nationwide rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations for children between 6-11 years of age in March to reopen schools safely, local media reported on Wednesday.

Local daily Vientiane Times quoted Deputy Manager of the National Immunization Program, Chansai Pathammavong, as saying that a total of 9,57,000 children in this age group will be vaccinated, and it is hoped that the vaccination of young children will encourage other family members to get vaccinated.

The vaccination of all children aged 6-11 will begin in Lao capital Vientiane, while provinces that are ready may also go ahead with immunisation, Xinhua news agency reported citing Chansai.

Inoculations will be given to children only if their parents give their consent. The ministry will map out a vaccination plan while the education and sports ministry will inform parents about the importance of vaccination.

The health ministry also instructed local authorities and health officials to review the progress made in vaccinating people aged 12-17 and to ensure that jabs are administered to those who are still unvaccinated.

So far, 65.74 per cent of the eligible population have received their first jabs, while 57.86 per cent have completed two doses, according to the National Taskforce Committee for Covid Prevention and Control.