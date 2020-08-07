Laptops powered by MediaTek, Intel 5G solution expected in early 2021

Posted By News Desk 1 Last Updated: 7th August 2020 8:10 am IST
Laptops powered by MediaTek, Intel 5G solution expected in early 2021

Taipei, Aug 6 : Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek on Thursday said the first laptops enabled by it and Intel 5G modem solution are expected in early 2021.

MediaTek said its T700 5G modem, which will be used to bring 5G connectivity to Intel-powered PCs, completed 5G standalone (SA) calls in real world test scenarios.

Additionally, Intel has progressed on system integration, validation and developing platform optimisations for a superior user experience and is readying co-engineering support for its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners.

“Our partnership with Intel is a natural extension of our growing 5G mobile business, and is an incredible market opportunity for MediaTek to move into the PC market,” MediaTek President Joe Chen said in a statement.

“With Intel’s deep expertise in the PC space and our groundbreaking 5G modem technology, we will redefine the laptop experience and bring consumers the best 5G experiences.”

The MediaTek T700 modem supports non-standalone and standalone Sub-6 5G network architectures to deliver consistently faster speeds and more reliable connectivity, the company said.

“Building on our 4G/LTE leadership in PCs, 5G is poised to further transform the way we connect, compute and communicate. Intel is committed to enhancing those capabilities on the world’s best PCs,” said Chris Walker, Intel Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Client Platforms.

MediaTek is rolling out its 5G technology across the PC, mobile, home, auto and Internet of Things (IoT) segments to make super-fast connectivity accessible to everyone.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Technology
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close