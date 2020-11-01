Laptops with Intel Iris Xe Max graphics now available

San Francisco, Nov 1 : The thin-and-light laptops housing the latest Intel Iris Xe Max graphics cards are now available for purchase in certain countries.

Intel announced its 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors, including the new Xe integrated graphics, in September which are intended for portable systems for content creators.

The laptops with Iris Xe Max graphics include the Acer Swift 3X, the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1, and the Asus VivoBook Flip TP470, reports The Verge.

According to Intel, Asus VivoBook is coming “shortly” to both the US and China.

“We set out to redefine the role of discrete graphics in thin-and-light laptops and address a growing segment of creators who want more portability,” Roger Chandler, Intel VP and GM of Client XPU Product and Solutions, said in a statement.

According to Intel, Tiger Lake systems paired with Iris Xe Max graphics can provide “seven times faster AI-based creation” than similar laptops with third-party GPUs.

The Tiger Lake mobile PC chips come with capabilities for real-world productivity, collaboration, creation, gaming and entertainment across Windows and ChromeOS-based laptops.

The 11th Gen processors offer enhanced audio with CPU offload for background noise suppression via Intel Gaussian and Neural Accelerator 2.0 (Intel GNA), AI-accelerated background blur and video super-resolution, the latest video decode and integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) on a thin-and-light PC.

It also offers more than 20 per cent faster office productivity versus competitive products and on workflows that reflect how people use their laptops every day.

Intel has also introduced the Intel Evo platform brand for laptop designs verified to the second edition specification and KEIs of the Project Athena innovation programme.

Based on 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, devices featuring the Intel Evo badge are verified to be the best laptops for getting things done.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.