Largest-everhole in ozone layer above Arctic finally closed

NEW DELHI: Signaling good news for the environment, the record-breaking hole observe in the Ozone layer above the Arctic has finally closed, as per reports.

The development was by confirmed b Climate Change Service (C3S) and Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

Sharing a post, official Twitter handle of Copernicus ECMWF tweeted, “The unprecedented 2020 northern hemisphere #OzoneHole has come to an end. The #PolarVortex split, allowing #ozone-rich air into the Arctic, closely matching last week’s forecast from the #CopernicusAtmosphere Monitoring Service.”

In late March, scientists had noticed hole hole in ozone layer opened over North Pole and is believed to be the largest on record for the region.

