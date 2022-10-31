Larsen & Toubro bags project worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore in Saudi Arabia

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 31st October 2022 2:20 pm IST
Larsen & Toubro bags project worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore in Saudi Arabia
Larsen & Toubro

New Delhi: The power transmission and distribution business of Larsen & Toubro has secured “significant” engineering, procurement and construction orders in the current quarter to build transmission lines and substations in Saudi Arabia.

Larsen & Toubro has received orders worth in the range of ₹ 1,000-2,500 crore.

According to a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Monday, it will undertake engineering, design, procurement and construction of more than 400KM of 380kV overhead transmission lines and a new 230kV gas-insulated substation with associated automation and protection systems.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Saudi Arabia celebrates Halloween; netizens have mixed reactions

“The transmission network strengthening augurs well for providing reliable, safe and efficient electricity supply as Saudi Arabia is embarked on an ambitious National Renewable Energy Program towards attaining optimal generation mix as envisaged in its strategic vision for 2030,” the filing said.

These repeat orders from the largest electric energy system provider in MENA region, the filing added, demonstrate the core strengths of the business and the customer confidence it has gained over decades of its association in Saudi Arabia.

Larsen & Toubro — an Indian multinational engaged in the infrastructure sector with a footprint in over 50 countries.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button