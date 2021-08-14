Last date extended till Aug 31 for applying 57 yr old pension

Hyderabad: Telangana Government today extended the date for applying for availing old age pension scheme for 57 year old people in the state. They can apply till August 31 from Me-Seva and E-Seva centers across the state, SERP said in its guidelines issued.

As Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao promised to give pension to 57 years old people in the state, the government is making all arrangements. The officials have issued orders to offer pensions to 57 years old people.

The government said that the people with 57 years can now apply till August 31 to get the pension benefits. All the eligible people will get the pension as per norms, the officials informed.

The people have to submit Xerox of Aadhar cards, passport photos and the age to be decided based on details of the voter identity cards. Those with less income Rs 1.5 lakh income in villages, and Rs 2 lakh in towns and cities and white ration cards can avail pension as per norms.

Those with 7.5acres dry land and 3 acres wet land are eligible and not beyond that limit and retired employees are not eligible.

The government said that the eligible people can apply for the same till August 31 from Me-Seva and E-Seva centers in the state. In the given format the people who think to be eligible for the scheme can apply from these centers.

The old aged people with 57 years, widows, single women, beedi workers, toddy tappers, weavers, AIDS victims and physically disabled would get the pensions.

SERP released the guidelines and the eligible will get Rs 2016 for general categories and Rs 3016 for disabled in the state