Last date of GoI scholarship for minority students extended

Hyderabad: The last date for the Government of India (GoI) pre-matric scholarship application for fresh and renewal for minority students for the academic year 2021-2022 has now been extended from November 15 to November 30.

The registration process for the GoI scholarship for pre-matric and post-matric began in September 2021. All the eligible students shall register their application in the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) of the government of India website on or before the last date to avoid the last-minute rush.

Steps to apply for the minority scholarship application

To apply for the scholarship will have to follow the simple procedure given below:-

Visit the official website of the National Scholarship Portal.

You have to register yourself at the official website of the national scholarship portal.

Click on the option called New Registration.

The registration form will be displayed on your screen.

Enter all of the details.

You have to enter all of your personal information and information regarding your academic qualifications.

Upload all of the documents.

Successfully, register yourself.

Now you can log in using your credentials and apply for this scholarship.

Login for fresh application

Go to the National Scholarship Portal.

The homepage will open.

Click on the Login option.

A new application form for Login for fresh application will open.

Enter the details like application id and password.

Now click on the Login option.

Steps for minority scholarship renewal application form

Open the official website of the NSP.

The homepage of NSP will open on the screen.

Click on the New Registration option.

A new page will open.

Now you have to select the Apply for Renewal option.

A renewal login form will open.

Now click on the Login option.

Login with the details.

Now the renewal form will open.

Enter all the details and click on the submit option.