Last date for payment of OU degree exam fee extended

Hyderabad: Last date for payment of OU degree exam fee has been extended. UG/CBCS semester II, IV, VI (regular and backlog) I, III, V (backlog) candidates of B.A/ B.S.W/ B.Com (General)/ B.Com (Computers)/ B.Com (Honours)/ B.Com (other courses)/ B.Sc/ B.B.A courses can make payment till 18th June.

OU degree exam fee can be remitted by college till June 20

The exam fee can be remitted by the colleges to the university till 20th June.

Meanwhile, OU students demanded semester fee waiver. They also demanded that University should promote students to the next semester without conducting any examinations as done in the case of SSC.

