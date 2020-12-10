Last date to apply online for Hajj 2021 extended

Mumbai: The last date for the online application to apply for Hajj has been extended to January 10, 2021, said Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said this after a meeting with the Haj Committee in Mumbai, where he discussed preparations and registrations for Haj 2021.

“The entire Haj 2021 process has been done with significant changes in view of the Corona pandemic. These include accommodation, period of stay of pilgrims, transportation, health and other facilities both in India and Saudi Arabia,” he said.

For further Hajj related information, the intending Hajj pilgrims can contact the official website http://www.hajcommittee.gov.in/ or phone 022-22107070.