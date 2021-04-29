Last phase of West Bengal assembly election

Kolkata: Voters stand in a queue outside a polling station to cast their votes during the last phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections, in Kolkata, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Ashok Bhaumik)) Kolkata: A voter shows her inked finger outside a polling station during the last phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections, in Kolkata, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Ashok Bhaumik) Kolkata: Health worker helps a voter to wear gloves outside a polling station to cast their vote during the last phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections, in Kolkata, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Ashok Bhaumik) Kolkata: Nuns of Missionaries of Charity stand in a queue at a polling booth to cast their votes during the 8th and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls, in Kolkata, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the last phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Ashok Bhaumik) Birbhum: An elderly voter is carried to the polling booth for casting vote during the 8th phase of the Assembly elections at a polling station, Bandhlodanga in Birbhum district of West Bengal, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo) Kolkata: Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty arrives to cast his vote at a polling station during last phase of Assembly election, in Kolkata, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Ashok Bhaumik) Source: PTI