Last phase of West Bengal assembly election

By Mansoor|   Updated: 29th April 2021 8:34 pm IST
Kolkata: Voters show their ink marked fingers and ID cards outside a polling station after casting votes during the last phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections in Kolkata, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)
Kolkata: Voters stand in a queue outside a polling station to cast their votes during the last phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections, in Kolkata, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik))
Kolkata: A voter shows her inked finger outside a polling station during the last phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections, in Kolkata, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)
Kolkata: Health worker helps a voter to wear gloves outside a polling station to cast their vote during the last phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections, in Kolkata, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)
Kolkata: Nuns of Missionaries of Charity stand in a queue at a polling booth to cast their votes during the 8th and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls, in Kolkata, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the last phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)
Birbhum: An elderly voter is carried to the polling booth for casting vote during the 8th phase of the Assembly elections at a polling station, Bandhlodanga in Birbhum district of West Bengal, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty arrives to cast his vote at a polling station during last phase of Assembly election, in Kolkata, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)
