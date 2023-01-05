Last rites of Tamil Nadu medico to be held in China

Chennai: The last rites of the Pudukkottai native, who died in China while pursuing medicine there, will be held in China itself.

S. Sheikh Abdulla, 22, hails from Rose Nagar, Pudukottai. He was doing medicine at Qiqihar Medical University in China. During the pandemic period he had come back home and was continuing his education online.

Sheikh left for his University on December 11 and as Omicron BF7 was spreading in China he was asked to quarantine himself. He fell ill while in quarantine and his family had to send money for the treatment. Sheikh passed away on January 1 and the information was passed on to the family.

The district administration of Pudukottai has been trying to bring his body back as per the request of his family. However the family have now decided that his last rites will be performed there itself. His parents, according to officials from the district administration, are not travelling to China to attend his last rites.

The family had to spend heavily for his treatment and had requested the state government to provide some compensation after his death. The Pudukottai district administration, which is coordinating the matter, informed that the government has to take a decision on the compensation as claimed by the family of Sheikh.